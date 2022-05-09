Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLF. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of HLF opened at $24.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 12.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

