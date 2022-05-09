Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Heritage Insurance reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRTG. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.66. 453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,389. The company has a market cap of $96.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.80. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.54%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.