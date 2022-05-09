HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DINO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 115,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,231. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HF Sinclair stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.