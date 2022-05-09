HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DINO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,231. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HF Sinclair stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

