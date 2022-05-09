HighPeak Energy (HPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

HPK opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPK shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

