Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($34.98) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HIK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,585 ($32.29).

HIK opened at GBX 1,700.38 ($21.24) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,005.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.85. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,651.50 ($20.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,703 ($33.77).

In other news, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($24.41) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($36,614.62). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($24.83), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($682,898.49).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

