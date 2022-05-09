Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,585 ($32.29).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.98) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($24.83), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($682,898.49). Also, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($24.41) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($36,614.62).

HIK opened at GBX 1,699.50 ($21.23) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,005.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,120.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,651.50 ($20.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,703 ($33.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

