Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of HI stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $42.78. 408,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,377. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,346,000 after buying an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after buying an additional 409,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 428.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 252,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

