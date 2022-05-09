Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HEP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,666. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $169,000.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

