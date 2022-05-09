Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HMN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.32). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

