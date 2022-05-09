Horizon Technology Finance Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HRZN. Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.55 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CPR Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 44,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 12.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 89.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

