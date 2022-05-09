Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 176,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,893. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after acquiring an additional 917,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after buying an additional 107,127 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 87,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

