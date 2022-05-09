HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.00) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price target on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.18) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.87) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.00) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.43) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 565.25 ($7.06).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 497.90 ($6.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £100.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 507.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 487.26. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.09).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.10), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($352,871.86).

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.