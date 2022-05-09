HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $667.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS opened at $356.38 on Monday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $325.97 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

