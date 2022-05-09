HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $26.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,706. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $325.97 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $667.08.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 84,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in HubSpot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in HubSpot by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

