HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $409.00 million-$410.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.71 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.42 EPS.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $667.08.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $26.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $330.27. 26,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,706. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $442.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $325.97 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,522,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

