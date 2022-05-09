Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Sells $675,000.00 in Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 99.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HDSN. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,089,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 1,565,797 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,171,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 542,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,621,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

