Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Sells $675,000.00 in Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ HDSN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.21.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 99.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,089,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 1,565,797 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,171,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 542,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,621,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
