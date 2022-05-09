Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at National Bankshares

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on H. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB lowered shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.88.
Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$35.54. The company had a trading volume of 464,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.35. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.09. The firm has a market cap of C$21.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.07.
Hydro One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
See Also
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.