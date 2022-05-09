Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at National Bankshares

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on H. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB lowered shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.88.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$35.54. The company had a trading volume of 464,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.35. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.09. The firm has a market cap of C$21.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.07.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.