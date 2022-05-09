Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €526.00 by Warburg Research

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €526.00 ($553.68) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($252.63) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($526.32) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of HYQ traded down €4.80 ($5.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €253.00 ($266.32). 8,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90. Hypoport has a 1-year low of €257.40 ($270.95) and a 1-year high of €612.00 ($644.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 52.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of €340.07 and a 200-day moving average of €423.62.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

