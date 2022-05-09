IAMGOLD (IAG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG):

5/6/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

5/5/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/5/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

5/5/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.00.

5/4/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.00.

5/4/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.50.

5/4/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2022 – IAMGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

4/27/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

4/20/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/20/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

4/18/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

4/12/2022 – IAMGOLD was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – IAMGOLD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

IAG opened at $2.11 on Monday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.15.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 284,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $15,251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 762,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

