Icahn Enterprises L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Icahn Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Icahn Enterprises has a payout ratio of 1,176.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,176.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP traded down $2.02 on Monday, reaching $52.60. 773,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,689. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

