ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ICF's government business remains strong, courtesy of improvement in business development pipeline and win rate. The company has multi-year relationships with several government and commercial clients and serves a diverse set of markets. Global presence and diversity of markets ensures diversified and consistent revenue growth for the company. Buyouts help enhance subject matter knowledge, expand offerings and provide scale in particular geographies. However, investments in capture and proposal activities, infrastructure and intellectual property development, loyalty program and acquisitions have increased ICF's operating costs and expenses. This is likely to keep the company's bottom line under pressure going forward. The company's shares have declined in the year-to-date period.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $98.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICF International has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.67.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ICF International by 201.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 87,273 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

