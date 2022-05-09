Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ideagen (LON:IDEA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.56) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

IDEA stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.45) on Monday. Ideagen has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 360 ($4.50). The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 254.98.

In related news, insider Alan Carroll sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.77), for a total value of £7,268.28 ($9,079.68).

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

