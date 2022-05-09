Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ideagen (LON:IDEA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.56) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
IDEA stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.45) on Monday. Ideagen has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 360 ($4.50). The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 254.98.
Ideagen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.
