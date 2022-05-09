Ideal Power (IPWR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Shares of IPWR stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.00. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ideal Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Ideal Power worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

IPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

