IDEX Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.63 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.00. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

NYSE:IEX opened at $188.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.13 and a 200 day moving average of $211.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 27.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

