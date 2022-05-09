IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $866.46 Million

Equities analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $866.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $857.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $883.40 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $826.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.67.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $62,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $366.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $358.18 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.