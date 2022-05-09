IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.11-$8.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $663.67.

Shares of IDXX traded down $21.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,800. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $343.62 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.78 and its 200-day moving average is $554.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,312,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

