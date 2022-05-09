IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IGIFF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Desjardins lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

