IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Lowered to C$47.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IGIFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
IGIFF stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
