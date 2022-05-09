IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IGM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.90.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down C$0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching C$36.64. 216,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.69. The firm has a market cap of C$8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$36.30 and a 1 year high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.08. The company had revenue of C$902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$894.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.5700005 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.

IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.