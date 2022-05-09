IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IGM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.90.
Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down C$0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching C$36.64. 216,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.69. The firm has a market cap of C$8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$36.30 and a 1 year high of C$51.68.
In other IGM Financial news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.
IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Featured Stories
