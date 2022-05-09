IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s previous close.
IGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.90.
TSE:IGM traded down C$0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$36.64. 216,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,241. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$36.30 and a 52-week high of C$51.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. The company has a market cap of C$8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99.
In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,224,407.25.
About IGM Financial (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Featured Articles
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.