iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for iHeartMedia in a report released on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 17,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,349,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,562,748.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,824,576 shares of company stock worth $31,670,077. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

