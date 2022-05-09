iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.65. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 131,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $2,155,272.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,479,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,176,033.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 453,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,824,576 shares of company stock worth $31,670,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,262,000 after acquiring an additional 221,711 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,514 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,433,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after acquiring an additional 167,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 24.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,322,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,958,000 after acquiring an additional 455,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.