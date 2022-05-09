Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $440.77.

Shares of ILMN traded down $26.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.11. The stock had a trading volume of 49,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,913. Illumina has a 12 month low of $239.03 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.46.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

