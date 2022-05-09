Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $440.77.
Shares of ILMN traded down $26.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.11. The stock had a trading volume of 49,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,913. Illumina has a 12 month low of $239.03 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.46.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
