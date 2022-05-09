Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $440.77.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock traded down $26.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.11. 49,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.46. Illumina has a twelve month low of $239.03 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.