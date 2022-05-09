IMI (LON:IMI) PT Lowered to GBX 1,750 at Barclays

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,070 ($25.86) to GBX 1,750 ($21.86) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.61) to GBX 2,000 ($24.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,648.50 ($20.59).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,267 ($15.83) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 17.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,357.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,574.81. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,878 ($23.46).

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($18.51), for a total transaction of £539,640.66 ($674,129.49). Also, insider Caroline Dowling purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($17.90) per share, for a total transaction of £18,629 ($23,271.71). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,330 shares of company stock worth $1,904,768.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

