IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given New GBX 1,860 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,900 ($23.74) to GBX 1,860 ($23.24) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.67) to GBX 1,845 ($23.05) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.61) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.61) to GBX 2,000 ($24.98) in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,431.00.

Shares of IMIAY remained flat at $$34.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95. IMI has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

