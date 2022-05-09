Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $11.72 on Monday. Impala Platinum has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

