Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$72.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMO. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Imperial Oil stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 53,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 96,241 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

