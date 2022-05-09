Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$72.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.16.

Shares of IMO traded down C$4.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$63.59. 632,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.15. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$30.64 and a twelve month high of C$69.55. The stock has a market cap of C$42.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

