Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Purchases £146,514.42 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) insider Gijsbert de Zoeten acquired 20,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 702 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £146,514.42 ($183,028.63).

LON INCH traded down GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 703.75 ($8.79). 658,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 682.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 794.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Inchcape plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 615 ($7.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 940.50 ($11.75).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.10 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $6.40. Inchcape’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCH shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.37) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

