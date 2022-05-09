Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $22.46. 40,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.87. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

