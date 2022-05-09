Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.
NYSE:IRT traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $22.46. 40,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.87. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
