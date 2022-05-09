Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €45.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($44.74) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.03 ($45.29).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

