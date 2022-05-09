Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €26.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €26.00 ($27.37) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($50.95) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.03 ($45.29).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

