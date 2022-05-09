Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €42.00 by Warburg Research

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($50.95) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.03 ($45.29).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.