ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Increased to €15.90 by Analysts at UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.90 ($16.74) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ING has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.42) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €12.70 ($13.37) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

NYSE:ING traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,900. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,134 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ING Groep by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 510,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ING Groep by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 406,392 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

