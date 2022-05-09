ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Issue $0.25 — Dividend

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2452 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

ING Groep has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ING Groep to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,840,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.42) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €12.70 ($13.37) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.90 ($16.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.