Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of INGR traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.94. 8,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 482.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

