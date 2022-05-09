Innospec Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.68 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innospec in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.09. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $100.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.19. Innospec has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

In related news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $145,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Innospec by 92.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Innospec by 167.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Innospec by 67.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.