Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IIPR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.
IIPR opened at $134.00 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $132.57 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.11 and a 200-day moving average of $214.82.
In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
