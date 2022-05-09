Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IIPR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR opened at $134.00 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $132.57 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.11 and a 200-day moving average of $214.82.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.